PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Palmyra Sunday evening.

Officials say the fire started around 6 p.m. Sunday on East Main Street. Crews from Lebanon and Dauphin counties responded.

There is no word on any injuries or what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Two Trucks in service side "A" of the building.