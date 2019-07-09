Palmyra residents waiting for sinkhole solution

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A week and a half since PennDOT shut down Route 422 because of a sinkhole, neighbors and businesses are already feeling negative impacts.

The flow of traffic seems to never end on Maple Street, which is parallel to the closed section of 422.

“It’s usually bumper to bumper and it probably starts around 4 o’clock in the morning,” said Dianna Frey.

Frey is annoyed with the traffic, particularly truck traffic on her street.

“We’re used to being able to walk our dogs, walk, bicycle,” Frey said. “It’s really just not safe right now, and we really don’t know how long this is going to go on.”

At the moment, crews are working to fill a seven-foot void and drilling holes to see if their plan is working.

“People around here, they’re used to it, so everybody has their routes,” Sinkhole Saloon general manager Chris Uecker said. “Everybody knows what they’re dealing with and what kind of traffic during the peak times.”

The official PennDOT detour sends drivers along Lingle Avenue to Palmyra Road to Route 322 to Route 934, but it would seem that a lot of people don’t follow the signs. Some even cut through the parking lot of Uecker’s business.

“People are trying to cut through all the time,” Ueker said. “We wish that people wouldn’t because we do have a lot of kids coming through our parking lot. We have a lot of people in our parking lot, and it could be a safety issue.”

“I want it to go back to a nice, quiet area so I can sleep a little longer in the morning,” Frey said.

PennDOT is hoping to have 422 reopened by the time school starts in the fall, but they’re still finalizing plans.