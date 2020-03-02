Former Palmyra teacher arrested on child pornography charges

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A former Palmyra Area Middle School teacher was arrested and charged on Monday for child pornography.

23-year-old Andrew Eberhart pretended to be a woman on social media to receive explicit photos of teenage boys, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office said.

Eberhart was hired as a special education teacher at Palmyra Area Middle School last year.

The investigation began in the fall of 2019 after a local police department received a tip about child porn on social media.

“The Instagram account went by the name of Jordynmatter,” District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said. “It was a female and was asking these young men to send photos and sexually explicit videos.”

Police traced the account back to Andrew Eberhart’s residence and were able to uncover multiple images of child porn on his electronic devices following a search warrant in January.

Five local victims were identified in the photos.

“There were a number of other images we couldn’t identify with a specific name or a person but they are clearly child pornography,” Hess Graf said.

According to court paperwork, Eberhart admitted that he requested victims to send nude photos, many of whom attended Cedar Crest high and middle schools, where he was a former volunteer basketball coach.

Several victims told police that the fake social media account was relentless in requests for photos and would send nude female pictures to elicit a response.

After the police search in January, both Palmyra and Cedar Crest School District suspended Eberhart. Both school district says it conducts thorough background checks on all employees.

“This is a very disturbing matter that has an impact on the entire CLSD community. Our school counselors are available to all students and adults in our school,” Cornwall-Lebanon School District said.