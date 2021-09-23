Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Lebanon

Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man is dead after he was hit by a car on Thursday morning.

According to police, a 59-year-old male was walking briskly across East Cumberland Street around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The 78-year-old driver did come to a stop and assisted with the investigation. Police say speeding does not appear to be a factor and that they are continuing to investigate at this time.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more information as it becomes available.

