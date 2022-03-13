LEBANON, Pa (WHTM) — Police say a woman was struck and killed by a train in Lebanon on Sunday, March 13.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing at 7th street at around 12:30 p.m. in the city for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a passing train.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, politics, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to subscribe

Witnesses said the woman was walking south on 7th Street and attempted to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train. The train was traveling westbound on the northbound set tracks.

The woman did not possess identification at the time of the accident, but she is believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s and is from Lebanon.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lebanon Police.