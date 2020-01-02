Penn State Extension offers ‘Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body’ program

LEBANON, Pa.(WHTM) — Individuals interested in learning more about how healthy living habits can benefit your brain and body are encouraged to participate in a workshop offered by Penn State Extension.

The “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” program is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.

Participants will learn about the four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging, and the steps to take to improve or maintain overall health in each area. These four areas include cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, and social engagement.

The workshop will take place at the Penn State Extension Lebanon County Office at 2120 Cornwall Road, Suite 1 at 2:00 p.m. on January 28.

There is no cost to attend the course. For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu or call 877-345-0691.