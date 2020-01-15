Penn State Extension to provide ‘LIFT’ strength-training program

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Extension will offer an in-person and group-based strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults aged 40 and older.

“LIFT,” which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, are held twice a week for one hour over the course of eight weeks and include an active warmup, eight core strength-training exercises and a cool-down period. The program also encourages participants to increase their consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Participation may result in improvements in functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease.

Penn State Extension says strength training offers physical, mental and emotional benefits including increased muscle mass and strength; improved bone density; reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures; reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity; and improved self-confidence, sleep, and vitality.

The cost of the program is $60, but Penn State Extension says some insurance policies may reimburse participants with 80% or better attendance. They say those attending should check with their insurance provider for more information.

The sessions will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. starting February 3, Penn State Extension Lebanon County at 2120 Cornwall Rd.

To register, visit extension.psu.edu or call 877-345-0691.