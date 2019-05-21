PennDOT closes all lanes of Route 422 at Palmyra sinkhole Video

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) - PennDOT has closed all lanes of Route 422 in an area of North Londonderry Township that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole.

The sinkhole near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center has created a depression in the pavement and threatens the stability of the roadway, PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said in a news release.

The depression was noticed in the westbound lane after Sunday's heavy rain. The westbound lane was closed Monday.

Crochunis said after further inspection, the decision was made Tuesday morning to shut down the entire roadway for the safety of motorists until a work plan can be put into place.

Until the highway is reopened, there is a signed detour using routes 117, 322 and 934.