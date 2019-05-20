PennDOT closes Route 422 westbound in Palmyra Video

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) - PennDOT has closed a section of Route 422 that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole.

The westbound lane in front of the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling was closed Monday.

A substantial depression formed after Sunday's heavy rains, so the westbound lane was shut down as a precaution until the area can be inspected and a work plan put in place, according to a PennDOT news release.

Detour signs have been put in place.