PennDOT to close all lanes of Route 422 in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – For the second time in as many months, PennDOT will Route 422 in an area of North Londonderry Township that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 422 will be closed Friday, beginning at 7 a.m.

Engineers plan a drilling inspection in the westbound lane near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center, where a substantial depression developed in mid-May.

The depression has continued to settle, according to a PennDOT news release.

Depending on the findings, the roadway will either open by the end of the day or remains closed until repairs are completed.

A major repair plan is scheduled to begin on July 9.