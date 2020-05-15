PennDOT to install cable median barrier along I-81 in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A PennDOT contractor will be installing a high-tension cable median barrier beginning next week along a section of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

PennDOT says the cable barrier will help prevent straying vehicles from completely crossing the median area and colliding travellers in the opposite direction.

The median cable barrier will be installed on I-81 in Lebanon County from the Dauphin County line to the Interstate 78 split.

Work is expected to begin Monday, May 18. Motorists are advised that they may encounter left shoulder restrictions during daylight hours Monday through Friday during this project.

For more information on projects occurring visit projects.penndot.gov.

