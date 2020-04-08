Pennsylvania American Water begins $1.6 million water line upgrade in Palmyra Borough

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to replace nearly 8,000 feet of aging three and six-inch cast iron water main dating back to the 1940s in Palmyra Borough.

The cost of the project is approximately $1.6 million and will improve water service reliability for area residents.

Beginning this week, crews will work to install new eight-inch ductile iron water main on the following streets:

East Birch Street from South Forge Road to South Duke Street

East Cypress Street from South Forge Road to South Duke Street

South Duke Street from East Birch Street to East Elm Street

North Chestnut Street from East Main Street to East Ridge Road

East Willow Street from North Railroad Street to North Chestnut Street

Additionally, maintenance will be performed on an existing water main on East Spruce Street from North Railroad Street to the east of the Northside Elementary School entrance. Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed by fall 2020, weather permitting.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Pennsylvania American Water provides an essential service and continues to advance utility construction projects that are critical for the provision of safe, reliable water and wastewater service in coordination and compliance with all federal, state and local agencies and directives. These projects are necessary to ensure service reliability and to prevent operational emergencies.

Pennsylvania American Water employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For customers’ safety and the safety of employees, they ask that members of the public do not approach employees or contractors. If you have a question, visit the website or call at 1-800-565-7292.