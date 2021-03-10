Lebanon couple welcomes L&I’s plan to hire new workers after unemployment benefit issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State leaders are promising help is on the way for those having issues with Pennsylvania’s unemployment system.

On Wednesday the Department of Labor & Industry announced they’re hiring at least 500 new workers to help answer calls and get unemployment claims processed.

The goal is to help people who have been having problems getting their unemployment money. Micah George falls into that category.

“I have not received any income for 9 weeks. I call 82 to 140 times a day. I can’t get through. It says line busy, line failed, there’s no way to connect to the services,” George says.

She and her fiance had to move from their Pittsburgh apartment to her grandma’s house in Lebanon, but it’s still tough to pay their bills.

“My fiance he will call and he’ll be like ‘hey we have $46 until Friday, just so you know’. We’ve never had to deal with that before. And it’s extremely, it’s intimidating,” George says.

They’ve even had to take out personal loans because they aren’t getting unemployment money.

“I have to fight for an income that was supposed to be gifted to me because of this pandemic and was supposed to be to help me survive until my job was available again,” George said.

Now the Department of Labor & Industry is hiring hundreds of new workers to answer calls for help. Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said they’ve already started the hiring process and plan to have at least 500 new workers by May.

If they need more help they can also hire additional people, for a total of up to 1,000 new people.

“Our goal is ultimately to have every call answered. So until we reach that goal we will keep moving forward with this customer service initiative.”

George says it would be great to finally get her money, but she’s not optimistic the new workers will make a difference.

“They should have done this a while ago if this was such a reoccurring issue and this was something that people have been struggling with for over a year now. It’s a little too late almost,” George said.