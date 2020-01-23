Count of homeless population in Lebanon County yields valuable data

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A count of the homeless population in Lebanon County was taken Wednesday night as part of a nationwide initiative to track trends and establish need.

Nearly 100 volunteers visited rural, suburban and urban areas across the county, taking part in what is called a ‘Point in Time’, or PIT, count.

Despite the large number of volunteers, only four people experiencing homelessness were counted. Organizers say even though that number may seem low, some people could have been in a shelter or staying with friends at the time of the count, and were therefore missed.

Organizers with the United Way of Lebanon County said the county has a dilemma when it comes to housing the homeless because there is a lack of warm shelters. Some shelters are closed off at certain hours in the evening, while others do not accept people who may be abusing substances.