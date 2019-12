LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police found a 55-year-old man dead at his residence in East Hannover Township early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 24 police say Daniel Campbell of Palmyra was discovered on the second-floor balcony of his Coon Creek Road residence.

They say it’s unknown how long he was outside before being discovered but he appeared to have died of natural causes.