Police ID driver killed in I-81 crossover crash

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Police have released the named of a 20-year-old New York state man who died in a crossover crash on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County.

Thomas O'Neill, of Nassau, was driving a Scion TC coupe northbound on the interstate when a southbound tractor-trailer crossed the median about two miles south of the Fort Indiantown Gap exit just before 7 p.m. Sunday, state police in Jonestown said.

The tractor-trailer entered the northbound lanes and struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala and then impacted the driver’s side door area of the Scion, police said.

I-81 was shut down for approximately six hours while police investigated the crash. They said the duration of the investigation was hampered by the severe weather moving through the area at the time.

Police are asking any witnesses to the crash to call the Jonestown station at 717-865-2194.