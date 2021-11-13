Police investigating homicide in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Early Saturday morning, police were dispatched to the area of 7th and Willow streets in Lebanon, where they found a 39-year-old man from Minersville with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by the Lebanon County Coroners Office, according to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department.

According to police, the suspect was involved in an argument with a group of people outside of a business at the corner of 7th and Willow streets. The argument became physical, and at some point, the suspect brought out a handgun.

Police allege that the suspect fired the gun, striking the victim, then fled in a vehicle that was parked in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect is described as a darker-skin male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. Police are actively investigating the incident, and anyone who has information about the altercation is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.