Police looking for missing 15-year-old from Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night on West Richland Avenue, Myerstown Borough, in Lebanon County.

Calvin Blatt was last seen July 7 and police say he may have been picked up by an acquaintance with an unknown destination in the Lebanon, Berks, or Schuylkill County area.

Blatt is described as 5’8″, 140 pounds, brown eyes, brown curly hair, and an athletic build. He was last seen wearing black athletic shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194 or Trooper PRICE at nickprice@pa.gov.

