Police need help identifying Myerstown purse snatcher

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - State Police in Jonestown are asking the public to help them identify a woman seen stealing a purse from the Myerstown Dutchway.

Officers say the incident took place on July 11th, and authorities believe the woman is from the Jonestown area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Jonestown State Police.