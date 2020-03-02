Police seeking man who used fake ID, stolen bank information to buy four-wheelers

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a suspect, using the name Bryan Reardon used a fraudulent driver’s license and stolen bank account information to purchase two four-wheelers in January.

Officials say the transaction occurred on January 11 at Offroad Motorsports in Lebanon County. It was discovered later that his identity was stolen after the bank inquired with him about the loans that were made to purchase the four-wheelers.

Both of the stolen four-wheelers are listed below.

An orange 2017 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV (VIN: 5Y4AM74Y1HA103023) Price: $7,474.20

A yellow/black 2016 Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV (VIN: 5Y4AM86Y9GA106205) Price: $6,944.20

Anyone that has any information on the stolen four-wheelers or is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Eric Dreisbach at PSP Jonestown, 717-865-2194, and reference incident# PA2020-113087.