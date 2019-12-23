Police: ‘unclothed’ man struck, killed on Route 72

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Cornwall Township man was struck and killed on Route 72 early Monday by a tractor-trailer that did not stop at the scene, police said.

Lebanon police said the pedestrian was struck near the Summit Street intersection around 6:30 a.m. The man’s name was not immediately released.

A witness reported the man was unclothed and lying on the street when he was hit by the northbound truck. The witness was unsure if the driver was aware he struck the pedestrian, police said.

Before the man was struck, police were dispatched to the area after witnesses reported seeing an unclothed man acting strangely and running around the parking lot area of the Lebanon Plaza Mall.

Investigators want to hear from anyone driving in the area between 6:15 and 6:45 a.m. Call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.