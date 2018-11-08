Principal dons eagle costume, perches in tree for reading challenge

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - It's National Young Readers Week, and Jonestown Elementary is getting in on the action.

The school entered the Read Your Heart Out National Challenge, which is part of Pizza Hut's Book-It program.

Principal John Rizzo surprised students by reading to them while dressed in an eagle costume and sitting in a nest high up in a tree in front of the school.

"We have a lot of fun with this," Rizzo said. "Reading is one of the most important things we can stress to our kids, and we want kids to be excited. We want it to be intrinsic, so what better way to get kids excited then to dress up like a foolish looking eagle and sit in a tree all day."

The challenge offers a $5,000 prize.

Rizzo was the 2016 winner for his efforts to get kids to read.