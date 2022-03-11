HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced on Friday, March 11 that the Annville Free Library will be going under renovations due to a $750,000 Keystone Grant that was approved.

“Libraries are the repository of knowledge, entertainment, and information access in the digital age – you can research world history or apply for a job on the internet,” Diamond said. “We are fortunate to have such jewel in the Annville Library in the historic district, and these improvements will have a positive effect on the entire area.”

Marty Brandt, who is the president of Annville Free Library Board of Directors, said the grant will be used for a construction project that will link an existing part of the library to a new addition. The library will also be renovating its HVAC systems and will add more natural lighting from energy-efficient windows.

“With two new entrances, a new interior stairway and two new family restrooms — all ADA-compliant — as well as an attractive, dedicated, and larger space for the youth program, an outdoor reading patio, and rain gardens, this project will help the library to grow with its service area and make the library more accessible for visitors of all ages,” Brandt said.

The project is scheduled to start in the summer of 2022 and be finished by the middle of 2023. The library is planning to be open for business during the entire length of the construction. A more detailed artist rendering of the project can be seen below.