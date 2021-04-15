Rep. Russ Diamond, Bayer spotlight new jobs at Myerstown facility

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bayer manufacturing facility in Myerstown, Lebanon County, announced plans to hire 40 new employees.

On Thursday, Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) joined forces with Bayer to spotlight the employment opportunity in the Midstate county. The effort to fill 40 frontline positions comes as America puts an increased focus on self-care and overall health and wellness.

During the event, Diamond highlighted the role that Bayer has on the Myerstown community, “and what the new 40 jobs will mean to the next generation of the workforce and to the local economy.”

The Bayer manufacturing facility in Myerstown has been a member of the community for 74 years.

To apply for one of the open positions, visit Bayer’s Career page.