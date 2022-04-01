LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The community continues to mourn the loss of Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Two other officers, Officer Ryan Adams and Officer Derek Underkoffler, were injured and are in critical but stable condition at local hospitals.

Michael McLaughlin, a retired lieutenant from the Upper Allen Police Department and the president of the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, spoke with abc27 on Friday about the incident.

To watch the full interview with McLaughlin and abc27’s James Crummel, click on the video player above and watch both parts.

“Every day police officers are killed in the line of duty and it certainly hits home when a local officer is killed in the line of duty. It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy for the department. It’s a tragedy for the officer’s family,” McLaughlin said. “And, the officer knew the possibility that it could occur, but yet every day officers go to work and pin that badge on their shirt and go about their business.”

The Cumberland County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation was started in 2007. It is a memorial dedicated to the 13 police officers from the county that had given their lives in the line of duty.

“Unfortunately we know there will be additional lives lost. It’s a memorial for the purpose of the fallen officers, a place where all officers can go and reflect about the officers who lived a great life and unfortunately died in their profession.”

Friday’s Press Conference:

According to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to the 1100 block of Forest Street in Lebanon for a domestic incident, which was later determined a forcible Burglary. Upon entering the residence, Travis Shaud, 34, fired a handgun multiple times at the four officers, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“Domestics always have a root problem, whether that’s substance abuse, mental health, other criminal activity and you never know what you’re walking into. You react to what you’re originally dispatched to, sort through what’s going on,” McLaughlin said. “And, you’re dealing with the immediate problem, you’re trying to solve the problem for the person and deal with it immediately.”

Officials say Shaud, 34, did not live in the residence. A family member of Shaud’s who did live in the home discovered Shaud had broken in and phoned law enforcement. According to the DA’s office, Shaud suffered from years-long mental health issues, had a past criminal history of domestic assaults and a Protection From Abuse order.

Officers returned fire and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene.

One of the injured officers then radioed for help, and while surrounding police departments were responding, the officers on scene performed life-saving measures on Lieutenant Lebo, to no avail. Lebo was set to retire on May 1 after 40 years of service.

“When you’re on duty — anytime, anywhere, anyplace — something could go sideways,” McLaughlin added. “That is why law enforcement is a rigid profession and I say that by every situation you try to handle it with the best practices that you were trained and what your experience has exposed you to. Sometimes the public views that as ‘It’s just me.’ Well, a police officer doesn’t view it that way. Police officer views everyone as a situation that could go sideways. It’s a difficult position to put cops in but we do it every day.”

McLaughlin says that he hopes the training the officers received over their careers kicked in when they arrived on the scene and were immediately shot at by Shaud.

“A storm is brewing and oftentimes, you gotta do what you gotta do to survive and I am sure the officers in Lebanon City did that. Unfortunately, one of their own was taken. Just a horrible situation.”

McLaughlin said that in Central Pennsylvania we recently had federal law enforcement, state law enforcement, and local law enforcement killed in the line of duty.

“While it doesn’t happen that often, it does it hits home. It could be any one of us at any given time. It doesn’t matter if you’re a trooper, it doesn’t matter if you’re an agent, it doesn’t matter if you’re a beat cop — things happen.”

McLaughlin says that law enforcement deals with death on a daily basis, but it is different when it is one of your own.

“The man work 40 years in an honorable profession and was an honorable man. To have his life taken away in that manner, it’s heartbreaking.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or the Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800. Electronic tips may be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch by clicking here.