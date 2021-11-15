Rolling stops scheduled for I-81/I-76 split in Lebanon County on Tuesday

This map shows the location of rolling traffic stops that will occur on Nov. 16. (Credit: PennDOT)

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A contractor is scheduled to install traffic counters on I-81 and I-76 in Lebanon County, causing rolling traffic stops between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, according to a PennDOT press release.

The counters will be installed on interstates 81 and 76 approaching the I-81/I-76 split in Union Township. Crash trucks will implement rolling stops of up to 15 minutes so equipment cables can be placed across the roadways.

The traffic counters will remain in place until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

