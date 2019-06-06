Route 422 damaged at sinkhole site again, less than 2 weeks after repair

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) - A section of pavement along Route 422 is sinking again, less than two weeks after repairs to a depression that closed the roadway for nearly four days.

For the safety of drivers, PennDOT on Wednesday shifted westbound traffic into the center turn lane between Plaza Drive and Congress Avenue.

The depression outside the Sinkhole Saloon and the Palmyra Bowling Center may not look like much, but it's been causing problems for PennDOT and drivers for quite some time.

"It's probably been since 2008 that we've been dealing with this," said Tony Travis, PennDOT's assistant highway maintenance manager for Lebanon County.

There's no word on how long the repair will take.

"Our district engineers and our construction unit, they're working together to come up with a solution. I know they're not going to rush to one because they want to know they're making the right decision. So, this could be a couple of days, could be a couple of weeks," Travis said.