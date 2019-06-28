Route 422 in Palmyra to remain closed through weekend

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 422 in an area of North Londonderry Township that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole will remain closed through the weekend.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed Friday morning for an inspection of the westbound shoulder where a substantial depression developed in mid-May.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said the contractor found a large void of at least seven feet.

She said a camera will be brought in to get a better look, and a temporarily fill early next week should have the roadway reopened for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.