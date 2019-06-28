Route 422 in Palmyra to remain closed through weekend

Lebanon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 422 in an area of North Londonderry Township that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole will remain closed through the weekend.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed Friday morning for an inspection of the westbound shoulder where a substantial depression developed in mid-May.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said the contractor found a large void of at least seven feet.

She said a camera will be brought in to get a better look, and a temporarily fill early next week should have the roadway reopened for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss