Route 422 in Palmyra to remain closed until late November

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Route 422 in North Londonderry Township will remain closed until late November due to ongoing work in an area plagued by a recurring sinkhole.

PennDOT previously anticipated opening Route 422 before the beginning of the school year.

The road has been closed since June 28 due to a substantial depression near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center. The depression formed after heavy rain and previously closed the road for four days in May.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said engineers have completed a design for a concrete slab to cover the eastbound and westbound lanes. She said a contractor will embed 84 steel columns into the rock bed below the surface to support the slab.

Excavation is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting.

The official detour, which is currently in place, involves Route 117 to Route 322 to Route 934 and back to Route 422.