Route 422 reopens after roadway work at sinkhole site

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has reopened Route 422 in North Londonderry Township after repairs to address a substantial depression in the pavement.

Route 422 was reopened to two-way travel Friday afternoon. The westbound lane had been closed since Monday and the eastbound lane was closed Tuesday.

It’s believed heavy rains on Sunday caused the pavement to begin collapsing near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center, an area that has been plagued by a recurring sinkhole for years.

PennDOT arranged for a rig to drill below the roadway surface. A spokesman said engineers determined there is no significant void under the depression then assembled a crew to level and pave the roadway Friday morning.