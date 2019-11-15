Route 422 reopens at Palmyra sinkhole

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Route 422 in South Londonderry Township has reopened following repairs that kept the road closed for more than four months.

Route 422 reopened Friday afternoon. It had been closed since late June due to a substantial depression near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center.

A void under the roadway turned out to be nearly 17 to 18 feet deep. A PennDOT contractor drove 84 micro-piles, a mix of steel and concrete, into the ground for support.

Due to the frequency of sinkholes in the area, PennDOT added 30 portholes that will allow workers to monitor what’s happening underneath the road surface.

Every six months, workers plan to put a camera into the portholes to see if anything has changed.

PennDOT has said the project cost a little more than $3 million.

