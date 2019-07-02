Route 422 to remain closed at sinkhole site

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – A section of Route 422 in North Londonderry Township will remain closed for nearly two more months.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed Friday due to growing concerns over a substantial depression that developed in mid-May.

PennDOT expected to have the roadway reopened before the 4th of July, but a contractor found a large void of at least seven feet. Route 422 will now remain closed until the middle of August.

“The roadway is intact. We could pave over it and put traffic on it, that would be fine, but we need to get something that we can build on,” PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said.

The depression is near the Sinkhole Saloon and Palmyra Bowling Center, an area that has been plagued for years by a recurring sinkhole.