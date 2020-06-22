Salvation Army holds community food distribution in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army in held a food distribution Saturday.

Hundreds of people picked up frozen pre-made meals during the drive-thru and walk-up give away at the Lebanon Corps on Gilford Street.

There are four meals in each container that equals 16 servings, and they were given out on a first come first serve basis. Organizers say they will continue to provide help to families during the pandemic for as long as they can.

The meals were donated by Operation Barbeque Relief. Another grab and go will be held on Monday, which begins at 9:30 a.m. 8:35 p.m.