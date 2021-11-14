Salvation Army of Lebanon launches Red Kettle campaign

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army of Lebanon has officially launched its Red Kettle season.

The official kickoff took place Saturday at the Lebanon Farmers Market.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Money raised will help individuals and families with food and other essentials during the holiday season.

“We still have the traditional come to the bucket, which a lot of people love and we love to see that,” Salvation Army of Lebanon’s Lt. Marlon Rodriguez said. ” But we also added the feature that if you want to give online or you can use your own device and click on here and use Google Pay or Apple Pay your donation will go towards the Lebanon Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army of Lebanon will also provide toys to children during the holidays.