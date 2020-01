LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be scheduled power outage in Lebanon City Thursday, January 30.

The power outage is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. near Eighth and Walnut Streets. The city says the power will be turned off while they install a new service.

The power outage also means traffic signals in that area will not be working, so there will be temporary stop signs up during the outage.