School volunteer arrested for indecent assault of 2 elementary students

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) - A Cornwall man is accused of groping two children while he volunteered at a Lebanon elementary school, authorities said.

Richard Hollinger, 74, was a volunteer in the Northwest Elementary School third grade reading program when he inappropriately touched two male students in the area of their buttocks and genitals in March, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau said.

Hollinger was providing one-on-one reading instruction to each of the boys individually when the alleged incidents occurred. The two students were ages 8 and 11.

Detectives said the school was alerted to the inappropriate contact by the 11-year-old student. The 8-year-old victim was identified after investigators reviewed a surveillance video of the classroom.

Hollinger is charged with two counts each institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. He was placed in the county prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.