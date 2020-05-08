Senator Dave Arnold informs Wolf Lebanon County will move to yellow phase

LEBANON COUNTY, PA, (WHTM) — Senator Dave Arnold sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf informing him that Lebanon County intends to move from the Red Phase to the yellow phase by May 15.

According to Arnold, Lebanon County has met the requirements of the governor’s stay at home order.

“The residents of our county have heeded your instructions to practice social distancing and other mitigation efforts, and as a result, our local healthcare facilities do not lack the capacity to effectively treat these patients going forward,” said Arnold in the letter.

Arnold also argues that both PPE supply and COVID-19 tests have increased which have provided local healthcare facilities with “confidence to address any upcoming concerns” in Lebanon county.

“We have heard the pleas of our residents who desire the ability to safely reopen their business and safely return to work.” Said Arnold.

The senator said Lebanon County will require the businesses who are ready to reopen to follow all CDC guidelines which include social distancing and wearing masks.

Governor Tom Wolf has not yet responded to the letter from the senator.

Governor Wolf has set May 15 as the date to move 13 Pennsylvania counties into the yellow phase of reopening.

The counties moving to the yellow phase include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

On Thursday, Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed two new orders. The first order was for yellow Phase reopening. The second-order to extend the red phase counties’ stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Thursday evening, to June 4.

According to the governor’s office, the red phase stay-at-home order extension does not mean that other counties won’t move to the yellow phase in advance of June 4.