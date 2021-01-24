Shooting competition in Palmyra prevails despite COVID-19

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 22nd Annual Palmyra Invitational, a shooting competition, took place Sunday afternoon with precautions for COVID-19.

This event is considered the largest indoor air rifle and small bore match of its kind in the U.S.

‘This is a very unique sport you don’t have to be real tall or very strong there is an athletic component to the sport though,” said Erin Gestl, a shooting coach.

Nearly 100 participants of all ages representing several states aim at electronic targets with volunteers and coaches putting in long hours to get the event together.

“There is your end score but also working on your physical and mental skills and if you have achieved that by the end of the competition that is an achievement,” Claudio Weber, a participant, said.

Competitors wore masks until it was time to compete and dividers were in place between shooting ranges.