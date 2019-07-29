Shooting injures 1 in Lebanon City, police say

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) Police said a man shot Saturday night was involved in a fight when shots were fired.

Lebanon City Police said an officer heard gunshots around 8:42 p.m. Saturday along the 700-block of Arnold Street.

They found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said the man was shot after a fight. Two people involved fired shots during the altercation.

He is expected to survive.

Police said they have identified a number of the people involved in the fight and found one of the handguns involved.