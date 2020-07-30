South Lebanon Fire Department launching new volunteer recruitment campaign

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The South Lebanon Fire Department is launching a new campaign to recruit much-needed volunteers.

The new slogan is “Train with Us. Volunteer with Us. Be your Community’s Lifesaver.”

The fire department also unveiled a new website designed to provide background on ways to volunteer, answer questions and provide an inquiry form. People who complete the form will be contacted by their local fire chief to bring them in for a visit.

“We are looking for new volunteers to serve as firefighters in the South Lebanon Fire Department,” said Jamie Yiengst, Township manager. “Our volunteer crews are as busy as ever and more volunteers means a safer community for everyone. There is an incentive program for volunteers meeting certain requirements, plus you will have the bonus of helping others when they need it most. Training and gear are provided free, you supply your skills, time and effort. There are three fire stations within the Township with experienced, educated firefighters who want to welcome you to their group and help you learn the ropes.”

Some 90 percent of firefighters in the state are volunteers and the number of volunteers has been shrinking, according to the Pennsylvania Fire & Emergency Services Institute.

The South Lebanon Fire Department says volunteers gain intense satisfaction when they help their community by volunteering with a fire company.

“We have the broadest scope of disciplines within the fire service,” said Robert Donley, president of the Friendship Fire Company and an active firefighter. “We have truck, rescue and engine operations. We also have the greatest diversity of environments, from heavy urban areas to completely rural to forested areas. We also have one of the most dedicated training schedules and train more than most any other company in the area.”

Visit fightsouthlebanonfires.org/ for more information.

