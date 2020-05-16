South Lebanon Township police searching for abducted boys

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township police are searching for two boys who were abducted and last seen at 300 East Evergreen Road. Police say six-year-old Jayden DeJesus and 11-year-old Angel DeJesus have been abducted by Luis DeJesus-Arroyo.

Jayden has been described over 3’0, thin, and wearing a red Michael Jordan shirt, jeans, and multi-colored sneakers. Angel has been described as around 4’9, thin, wearing a white Nike shirt, and blue jeans. Police say DeJesus-Arroyo is 29, 6’1, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a mustard yellow shirt.

Police also say DeJesus-Arroyo is driving a grey 2009 Mitsubishi 4-door sedan with the Pennsylvania tag KZZ2158.

The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for South Lebanon Twp police. Anyone with information about the abduction should contact the police by calling Lebanon County at 717-272-2054.