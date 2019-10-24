SPCA: 98 cats, dogs removed from ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Jonestown property

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 98 cats and dogs from unsanitary conditions and untreated medical conditions after serving a search warrant on a self-proclaimed rescue organization in Lebanon County.

Humane law enforcement officers and Lebanon County detectives, acting on a tip, removed 83 cats and kittens and 10 dogs from the Jonestown property on Wednesday.

Five cats were found dead in an enclosure. One set of remains had decomposed to the point it had adhered to the structure, the SPCA said in a news release.

Authorities said many of the cats were suffering from respiratory infections and untreated eye conditions and many of the dogs were very thin. They said most of the animals were living in kennels or enclosures with feces and urine that had been allowed to accumulate for days.

All of the rescued animals were surrendered to the SPCA. They are expected to be available for adoption once they receive medical treatment and are recovering.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

