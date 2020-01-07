One week away from special election to determine 48th district senator

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — We are just one week away from a special election to determine who will be the next state senator in the 48th district.

Dave Arnold and Michael Schroeder will go head to head for the seat left open by former Senator Mike Folmer.

The special state senate election will be held next Tuesday after the seat was left open back in September.

Former State Senator Mike Folmer resigned September 18, after he was arrested on child pornography charges. Folmer was a four-term Republican senator.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has said the people of the 48th district deserve representation as soon as possible.

The district includes all of Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin and York counties.

Democratic candidate Michael Schroeder is an associate professor at Lebanon Valley College, and republican candidate Dave Arnold has been Lebanon County’s district attorney for the past 13 years.

As for why this date was chosen for the election, Fetterman stated that the law requires voting machines to be locked for 20 days after the November 5 election so counties could not start preparing for this until early December.

The special election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Candidates running for special elections in Pennsylvania are selected by their respective political parties.