Special election voting underway in the Midstate

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday morning people will head to the polls to cast their ballots in a special state senate election for the seat in the 48th district.

The seat was left open after former Senator Mike Folmer resigned after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Running to fill the seat as a Democratic candidate is Michael Schroeder who is an associate professor at Lebanon Valley College and Republican Dave Arnold who has been the Lebanon County District Attorney for the past 13 years.

The 48th district includes all of Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin County from Conewago Township to Steelton and parts of York County as well from Goldsboro to Springettsbury Township.

The reason this special election is taking place now is because the law required voting machines to be locked for 20 days after the November 5 election so counties could not start preparing for this until early December.

As for where you can expect to find the candidates today Dave Arnold will be voting at the South Lebanon Township building and Michael Schroeder will vote at the polling location on Horseshoe Pike in South Annville Township.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.