LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Dutch tradition is returning to a local church after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

St. Cecilia’s Parish in Lebanon is holding its fastnacht sale this weekend only. They began making them Friday night. Customers were in line around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning to pick them up.

Organizers say the pandemic has had an impact on the annual tradition. The church decided to scale back to two days of fastnacht production

“Unfortunately, COVID hit our church pretty hard. We lost a lot of our historic members. We are getting back in full swing here,” Co-chairman Ed Hicks said

The sale started on Saturday at 2 a.m. and will be available until they sell out. A half-dozen of plain or sugar fastnachts costs six dollars and you can buy up to eight dozen at a time.