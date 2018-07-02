State Police: Burglar steals guns from home while family went to church

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) -- - State police said someone broke into a home and stole two guns while the family that lived there was at church.

The burglary happened on Sunday between 9 a.m-2 p.m. at a home on Meadow Lane in Heidleberg Township.

A Thompson 'Firestorm' 50 caliber flintlock muzzleloader and Mossberg 20 gauge pump-action shotgun with a wooden stock were taken from the home, according to State Police.

A gun case, laptop, wallet, and credit card were also stolen.

Contact State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194 if you have any information that could help their investigation.