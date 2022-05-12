SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers from The Pennsylvania State Police out of the Jonestown Barracks are investigating a theft from February 2022.

According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, 300 geese decoys were stolen from a field in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.

The geese decoys were an assortment of Hardcore and GHG brands and were labeled CRS, BD, and DD.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.