State Police looking for Lebanon County auto theft suspect

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop L – Jonestown Barracks are looking for a suspect accused of being part of an auto theft in Myerstown Borough, Lebanon County.

Police say they were involved in a chase around S. College Street and W. Park Avenue in Myerstown Borough after spotting a stolen jeep out of South Lebanon Township on Jan. 24.

The chase lasted about three minutes before the car had a tire go flat. Two popped out of the car and started running away.

The operator, a 14-year-old, was taken into custody but the passenger was able to get away.

They say the passenger went into a garage and home in Myerstown Borough while in hiding. He’s believed to be between 16 and 20 years old and goes by the nickname “Raxks,” and spends a lot of time in the Lebanon City area.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Jonestown at (717) 865-2194 or submit a tip online at this link.