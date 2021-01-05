State police searching for two armed robbers who fled from Lancaster Kreiser Fuel Service

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Two unknown suspects are on the run after robbing Kreiser Fuel Service at gunpoint. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say the armed robbery occurred at 122 Racehorse Drive, East Hanover Township, Lebanon County at approximately 2 p.m. December 24, 2020.

The two white males entered the business and spent several minutes looking around before one suspect approached the cashier and pulled out a pistol. At that time, the other suspect removed cash from the register.

The suspects got away with approximately $150 and 3 cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

According to PSP, one suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray beanie hat, black face mask, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes.

The other suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, a dark-colored facemask, blue pants and black sneakers with a light-colored sole.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Jonestown Station at 717-865-2194 and speak to Trooper Henne or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.