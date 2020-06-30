State Senator wants to make June Cancer Survivors Recognition Month

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County State Senator Dave Arnold wants to make June Cancer Survivors Recognition Month.

He proposed Senate Resolution 333 Monday. The republican is battling brain cancer and says his best friend died of the same type, 15 years ago.

Arnold says he looks up to all survivors and calls them heroes.

“To all survivors, I just want to say thank you give those of us who are inflicted to keep fighting for ourselves some of us will win the battle, but many of us won’t but all our heroes are the same to me I pray for all of you,” said Arnold.

Arnold says 1.8 million Americans will be affected by cancer this year and 600,000 will lose their lives.

